Telangana Govt Cancels Holiday On This Day, Deets Inside

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has cancelled the (Second Saturday) holiday for government offices and educational institutions on Nov. 12 (Saturday). In a statement issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday, it is clarified that the order for cancellation of holiday will not apply to the entire state.

The government offices and educational institutions in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts will function on Nov 12, the statement added.

The government offices and educational institutions in these places will remain open on Saturday as the State government had declared September 9 as a general holiday on account of Ganesh immersion.

