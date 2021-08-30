Telangana Govt Brings Covid Treatment Under Aarogyasri

Telangana announced that very soon COVID-19 patients can get free treatment in the listed private hospitals under the government's Aarogyasri scheme. Telangana government decided to converge the state's Aarogyasri scheme with centre's Ayushman Bharath scheme.

A few days ago, the Telangana state Health Department signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Health Authority (NHA) converging both schemes. Now, the beneficiaries of the state's Aarogyasri scheme can get free COVID-19 treatment through empanelled hospitals under the Ayushman Bharath scheme.

Treatment for COVID-19 patients has been divided into 17 categories. The treatment for Acute Febrile Illness, Pyrexia of Unknown Origin, etc will be given in the government hospitals itself. Under the Ayushman Bharath scheme, treatment will be given for 1688 types. Amongst 1688 listed therapies, 642 will be provided in government hospitals. So far, only 50 bedded hospitals are being sanctioned under Arogyasree.

Under Arogyasri Scheme, a total of 77.10 lakh families are getting benefitted whereas, under the Ayushmann Bharat scheme, only 24 lakh families are benefitted. The centre is going to pay 60% of the treatment fee and the remaining expenses would be paid by the state government. The Union government is going to sanction Rs. 250 crore for Telangana under the Ayushmann Bharat scheme.

Under the Aarogyasri scheme, a family can avail treatment worth Rs. 2 lakh and under Ayushmann Bharat, it is up to Rs. 5 lakh.

Now 642 therapies that have not been covered under Arogyasree are going to be included. The list includes Malaria, Dengue, Diarrhoea, Acute Gastroenteritis, Snakebite, Dog bite, Pneumonia, Septic Arthritis, etc.