Telangana Govt Announces Summer Holidays 2023 Dates

As the temperature in the state is rising, the Telangana Director of School Education took the key decision that schools will run the morning session for half a day. According to unofficial sources, morning session half-day schools may begin on March 15, with hours ranging from 7.45 a.m. to 12 p.m.The exams from classes 1 to 9 will be conducted from April 12th to 20th. So the summer holidays for the Telangana government and private schools may begin on April 21, 2023.

The education department said in the statement that exams should be conducted in the morning session, which is from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. The sources say that the summer holidays will extend if the temperatures are high in June. If temperatures do not drop, the holidays may extend for a week or 15 days. The weather reports say temperatures will increase in Telangana starting in mid-March.

Meanwhile, Telangana SSC exams will start from April 3rd to 13, 2023. The summer holidays will begin on April 14th.