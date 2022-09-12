Telangana Govt Announces to Reduce Constable Exam Cut off Marks for SC, ST Candidates

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Monday has decided to reduce the cut off marks for SC, ST constable aspirants. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced this decision on the floor of the ongoing assembly session.

However, it has been clarified that this relaxation is applicable only to SC and ST candidates. The Chief Minister made this announcement in the wake of protests by the aspirants to reduce the constable preliminary exam cut-off.

As per the notification released by the police recruitment board this year, the minimum marks to be secured by the Candidates in order to qualify in the Preliminary Written Test paper is 30% i.e 60 marks for all categories.

In the previous police recruitment exams, the cutoff marks were 30 percent for SC and ST, 35 percent for BC, and 40 percent for OC category.

The TS Police Constable preliminary exam was conducted on 28 August 2022 (Sunday) from 10 am to 1 pm. It was held in 1,601 test centers located around Hyderabad and other small towns throughout Telangana. This year a total of 6,03,955 candidates appeared for the TS Police Constable preliminary written test.

