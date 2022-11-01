Telangana Govt Allows DAV Public School Reopening Upon Parents' Request

HYDERABAD: The Department of Education, Telangana has restored permissions and issued orders for the BSD DAV Public School in Banjara Hills to be reopened only for this academic year. This was after more than 400 parents spoke to the Government and sought the reopening of the school along with a few demands including reinstating the school’s license by the government.

It may be recollected that the State government had stripped the school’s recognition after allegations of sexual assault on a four-year-old girl by the principal’s driver. The parents were given three options- relocating the children to a nearby school by the government, refunding of the fee paid by parents, and reopening the school with revised guidelines.

Based on the parents' appeal the school will be reopened keeping in mind the future of the students in this current academic year. In the orders, it was mentioned that the school management should strictly implement the regulations prescribed by the Education Department.

