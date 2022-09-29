Telangana Govt to Allocate 85% of B-category MBBS Seats to Locals

Telangana government has released Government Orders (GO Ms 129 and GO Ms 130) amending rules of admission into MBBS and BDS courses in the B-category seats.

As per the GOs, 85 percent of B-Category MBBS and Dental seats in minority and non-minority private medical and dental colleges will now be available to students from Telangana while the rest of the 15 percent MBBS seats will be available for students from across India.

There are 20 non-minority and 4 minority private medical colleges that every year offer 3750 MBBS seats. The 20 non-minority private medical colleges in Telangana have a total of 3200 MBBS seats, out of which B-category MBBS Seats comprise of 1120 MBBS seats. Till now, all the 1120 MBBS seats in the B-category were allocated to aspirants from all over the country.

However, from now onwards, 85 percent of the 1120 MBBS seats, which is 952 medical seats will be available for students from Telangana while the rest of the 15 percent of MBBS seats-168 will be available for students from all over India.

Including minority and non-minority private medical colleges, a total of 1068 additional MBBS seats will be available from this academic year, senior health officials on Thursday said.

