Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday laid foundation stone for three Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) super-speciality hospitals here. The state government is aiming to strengthen the health sector by constructing Super Specialty Hospitals in the surroundings of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The government has identified the lands at LB Nagar, Sanath Nagar and Alwal in the city to construct three TIMS super-speciality hospitals. The hospitals are being built with an estimated cost of Rs 2,679 crore. The first TIMS super-speciality hospital was opened in the Gachibowli area in the city.

LIVE: CM Sri KCR laying foundation stone to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences Superspeciality Hospital in Alwal https://t.co/Qozs4xfKmE — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 26, 2022

A total of 13.71 lakh square feet of land is earmarked for each hospital and the cost of construction is Rs 900 crore, Rs 882 crore and Rs 897 crore for LB Nagar, Sanath Nagar and Alwal branches respectively.

The TIMS super-speciality hospitals at Sanathnagar and LB Nagar will have ground plus 14 floors while the hospital in Alwal will have ground plus five floors. Each of the hospitals will have a bed strength of 1,000. All specialty and super-specialty services would be provided at the hospitals

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony, the chief minister K Chandraseksekhar Rao said some parties are doing religion politics and people should not fall in their trap.

"Religion is a cancer, and if you get that cancer, you're in danger, so be vigilant," CM KCR said while adding that religious hate will not serve the cause of state development.