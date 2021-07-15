Telangana Govt Adds More Jobs, Check Vacant Positions, Other Details

Telangana Jobs: According to the most recent data, there are about 56,979 vacant positions. It lists job openings in a variety of areas, such as Junior Panchayat Secretary and Forest Beat Officer. It is learnt that the police department's openings have been mostly filled.

For a few months, the administration has claimed that 50,000 jobs will be generated in Telangana. However, not one of them has been filled. It is worth mentioning here that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on the other hand, raised these issues at the recent Cabinet meeting. Vacancy information was obtained from the appropriate departments in order to fill such positions.

On Wednesday, the Finance Ministry calculated how many government employment openings in the state are expected to be filled. A total of 56,979 Direct Recruitment (DR) positions are expected to be filled, including 44,022 in government departments, Grant-in-Aid under the departments' jurisdictions, and 12,957 in other institutions.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet received a report to that effect. According to the study, a majority of police department positions are unfilled, while just four positions in the minimum information department are vacant.

The Cabinet was given information on a total of 28 departments, with less than 100 vacancies in eight of them. Approximately, 18,000 vacant positions in government schools were not mentioned in the report, it is said.

305 excise constables, 59 ACTVs, 48 CTVs, 169 junior assistants (tax department), 210 deputy surveyors, 50 draftsmen, 42 deputy collectors, and 95 naib tahsildars work for the revenue department.

The Panchayati Raj Department is expected to hire 894 Junior Panchayat Secretaries, 121 MPDVs, and 195 Assistant Executive Engineers.

200 agricultural extension officers in the agriculture department, 244 veterinary assistant surgeons in the veterinary department, 103 veterinary assistants, and 108 assistant motor vehicle inspectors in the transport department are all expected to be replaced, according to the Finance Ministry. According to the study, the Forest Department has 856 empty Forest Beat Officer positions.

According to the finance ministry, 21,507 DR positions in the police department are anticipated to be filled. The direct selection procedure will be used to fill these vacant positions in phases. To fill these positions, the government has instructed the finance ministry to develop an "annual job calendar."