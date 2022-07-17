Telangana Governor Visits Flood-hit Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Interacts with Displaced People

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday visited flood-affected areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and interacted with the flood-affected people sheltered in relief camps.

She listened to the grievances of displaced people at shelter camps and assured them that she would take their grievances to the authorities concerned. The Governor also distributed hygiene kits, medicines, tarpaulins and other relief materials among them.

Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted: “Distributed Hygiene Kits, Tarpaulins, Medicines and Food Packets to the public at flood relief camp in Ashwapuram Village #badrachalam District, organised by @IndianRedCross Society”.

Earlier, the Governor arrived in Manuguru early on Sunday morning after an overnight train journey from Secunderabad.

She visited Pamulapally village in Ashwapuram Mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Despite intermittent rains and water-logging in some areas, Soundararajan visited the damaged houses and inundated paddy fields.Soundararajan also visited the Shelter Camps set up at SKT Function Hall, Pamulapally and Taringini Function Hall at Chintiryala Colony. She personally served food to the victims at the Shelter Camp at Taringini Function Hall.

Thanked & appreciated Heavy Water Plant Management team for providing Healthy & Hygiene food for the flood affected people in the relief centre at Manuguru #badrachalam district.#TelanganaFloods pic.twitter.com/qbYMvGxi1h — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) July 17, 2022

The state government has shifted several thousand people to relief camps in view of the flood in the district. Several displaced people camped at the shelter camps submitted representations to the Governor. They recalled Bhadrachalam town had witnessed a flooding of this magnitude in 1986.

