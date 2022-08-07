Telangana Governor Tamilisai Visits IIIT Basara, Promises to Resolve Issues

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan visited IIIT Basar in Nirmal district on Sunday.

The governor interacted with the students and professors at the Campus. She also inspected Hostels, Mess and Library facilities at the institution.

After meeting with the students, the Governor said their demands are very simple and they have the right to demand.

Governor Tamilisai said that the students' basic demands are the appointment of a regular Vice Chancellor, and the development of the mess.

She further added that she acknowledged the demands of the students and also assured the students that their demands will be resolved soon.

Earlier in the day, Governor Tamilisai visited Basara Saraswathi temple and performed rituals at the temple.

It may be recalled that the campus has been witnessing food poisoning incidents. In the recent incident, nearly 100 students fell ill on August 3. Out of them 10 were being treated at the hospital while others were treated at the campus.

