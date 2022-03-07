Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Greets on International Women's Day

On the eve of International Women’s Day, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan conveyed her greetings to the people of the state. In a message, the Governor said, “On the occasion of International Women’s Day - 2022, I extend my heartiest wishes and greetings to all the women of the Telugu state.” The message read, “ International Women’s Day is an occasion to celebrate and emulate the success of women in different walks of life.”

Delivered Chief Guest address at #InternationalWomensDay2022 Celebrations, organized by Akshara Spoorthy in #Hyderabad. Distributed awards & spoke about schemes launched by our Honb @PMOIndia that greatly benefited women & has acted as a job multiplier and #AatmaNirbharBharat. pic.twitter.com/vumUY9Ctaw — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) March 7, 2022

In the spirit of International Women’s Day - 22 theme, “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Future Tomorrow.” (#BreakTheBias), celebrations were held at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressed the gathering of eminent women from different walks of life at the function which was held to celebrate the social, cultural and socio-economic achievements of women. On this occasion, the Governor also felicitated some of the women achievers.