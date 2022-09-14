SECUNDERABAD: A photo and art exhibition showcasing archival images associated with the erstwhile State of Hyderabad and its unification with India in September 1948 was inaugurated by the Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundarajan at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Wednesday. The photo and art exhibition is part of the year-long celebrations of the Hyderabad Liberation Day planned by the Central government. The panel of photos displays the leaders who fought against the Nizam in the people’s rebellion are showcased in the exhibition.

As part of these celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest for a special event to be held in Hyderabad on September 17th.

The State of Hyderabad, which was under Nizam's rule, was annexed into the Union of India after a police action codenamed 'Operation Polo' that culminated on September 17, 1948. The Governor also felicitated the family members of the freedom fighters who fought for the State of Hyderabad to be annexed by the Union of India. Speaking on the occasion the Governor said that September 17th marked the liberation of Hyderabad from the Nizam. Not just Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra also celebrate Liberation Day as an event. How can we forget the massacre of Parakala and also the day when more than 90 leaders were brutally killed in Bairanpally by the Razakars. She also recalled how the students of Osmania University sang the Vandematharam song in protest against the Nizam rule. The Iron Man of Indian Sardar Vallabhai Patel ensured that Hyderabad merged with the Union of India and this piece of history should be made known to future generations to come. The Photo exhibition was opened to mark the occasion of the Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17th, she said.

