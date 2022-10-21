Telangana Governor Tamilisai Sensational Comments on KCR

Defending her actions in Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan maintained that she was “not interfering” in the administration.

While hitting out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, she said her action of taking a train to the flood-affected Bhadrachalam in July forced the Chief Minister, who was in his bungalow in the State capital, Hyderabad to visit there.

“There were criticisms as to what I could do in Bhadrachalam,” she said and added: “This Governor had the talent to bring out the Chief Minister, who was sleeping in that bungalow with sprawling gardens till that time.” She recalled having taken the train to reach the affected villages much before the Chief Minister arrived there.

Soundararajan said she had never taken a chartered flight or a helicopter, though she was entitled to them. She said her expenses in the Raj Bhavan were less, and she was paying for her food.

