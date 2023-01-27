Telangana Governor Says Citizens Living Under Stress in Telangana

The deteriorating relationship between the governor and state government was on display on the Republic Day as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not attend an event at Raj Bhavan and skipped At Home in Hyderabad.

During the Republic Day speech, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said: “My attachment with Telangana is not three years old. It came from birth. My role would definitely be there in the progress of Telangana people. My biggest strength is hard work, honesty and love. Some may not like me. But I like the people of Telangana. That’s why I will work, however hard it is.”

She also said that development meant all farmers should have farms and houses and not a few own farmhouses. “Buildings are not development. Nation-building is development.”

She alleged that there were stressful conditions in Telangana. Citing national statistics, she alleged that there was about one suicide every hour in the State.

