HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Budget 2023-24 will be presented on February 6 during the Assembly sessions. In an official notification released by the Government of Telangana on Monday, the Budget session of the Assembly and Legislative Council is scheduled to begin on February 3. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Sounderarajan will be addressing a joint session of the Assembly and the Council at 12:10 PM on Friday after almost a year marking the commencement of the Sessions.

The budget for 2023-24 has been finalized and the BRS government will present it in the Assembly on February 6.

The Government on Monday had filed a petition in High Court on Monday, seeking direction from the Governor for approval of the introduction of the budget. But the petition was later withdrawn by the Government after a compromise was struck between the Government and Raj Bhavan's counsels putting an end to the standoff between the Governor and the KCR-led government.

Legislative affairs minister Prasanth Reddy met the Governor along with special chief secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao and legislature secretary V Narasimha Charyulu and invited her to address the joint houses on Friday. Following which she approved clearing the annual financial budget, and the Bills pending with her.

Shri.Vemula Prashanth Reddy,Hon’ble Minister of Roads,Buildings and Legislative Affairs & Housing Department of #Telangana & other officials called on at Rajbhavan #Hyderabad.Invited the Governor to address the Assembly Session.#BudgetSession #TelanganaAssembly @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/uJ3ul3uANp — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) January 30, 2023

Also Read: Budget Session: BRS Govt, Telangana Governor Standoff Resolved As Per HC Suggestion