HYDERABAD: Following the directions of the High Court of Telangana, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders to ban the sale and use of fireworks by the people of State and organisations.

The order issued on Friday morning directed all State police departments and the fire department to shut down firecracker shops across the State and take immediate action to close all shops in this regard.

Keeping in view of the deterioration in air quality, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar also appealed to the people to refrain from bursting crackers this time.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered the state government to immediately ban the selling and use of fireworks during the upcoming Diwali festival, observing that people's lives are most important.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice BVijaysenReddy also ordered the state government to immediately close the shops which are selling fireworks throughout the state.

A PIL filed by advocate P Indra Prakash seeking a direction for the ban of selling firecrackers and using fireworks by the public during Diwali festival across Telangana.

The court observed that the festivals may be important and may serve social purpose, nonetheless, the lives of the people are most important. It is the bounden duty of the state to ensure the lives of the people are protected and promoted in a meaningful way.