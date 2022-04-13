Telangana Government's Action Plan For Paddy Procurement

With the Telangana government deciding to procure the entire paddy produced by the farmers this rabi season, state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with District Collectors and other officials concerned on Wednesday and took stock of the situation in the respective districts.

It may be recollected that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that his government will procure the entire paddy from the state's farmers by opening procurement centres.

The Telangana administration opted to purchase paddy grown in the state in Yasangi, despite the Centre's refusal to approve the state government's request for paddy procurement. This decision was reached at a five-hour meeting of the Telangana State Cabinet in Hyderabad. Following the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao addressed the media and urged farmers not to resort to paddy distress sales, vowing to buy every single grain of paddy from farmers. In a day or two, he claimed, the entire government machinery would be ready to commence paddy procurement.

Action Plan

The CS instructed the Collectors to set up a special control room to daily monitor the progress of paddy procurement in the district.

A special control room is also being set up at the state level, an official release said.

A meeting should be held immediately involving the ministers and senior officials to formulate an action plan for paddy procurement in the district.

Elaborate measures should be taken at the centres which should be inaugurated immediately, the Chief Secretary said.

Collectors, Additional collectors, and other senior officials should make daily trips to at least four paddy procurement centres.

Emphasis should be laid on procuring gunny bags under the supervision of a special officer exclusively for procuring them.

The services of the agricultural extension officers should be totally utilised for paddy procurement to ensure that the farmers get the minimum support price which has been fixed at Rs 1960 per quintal, the release added.

