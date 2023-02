Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday appointed BRS MLC Thaniparthy Bhanu Prasada Rao as Government Chief Whip for the Legislative council. The state Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has issued a notification in this regard.

The Chief Minister also appointed two BRS MLCs, Padi Kowshik Reddy, Sunkari Raju as Government Whips.

Also Read: Telangana: BRS Fields Banda Prakash for Legislative Council Dy Chairman Post