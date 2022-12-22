Telangana Government Sounds an Alert Against New Sub-variant of Omicron Strain

Hyderabad: After Centre’s advisory on the rapidly evolving Covid-19 situation in China and detection of four cases caused by the BF.7 variant in the country, the Telangana government has sounded an alert against the new sub-variant of the Omicron strain.

In a precautionary measure, the state government has decided to conduct thermal screening for all passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here. The Union Health Ministry has announced the stepping up random screening of international passengers at airports, especially those who are travelling from countries reporting a spike in cases.

Issuing a health advisory to all the State and Union Territory governments on Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mandaviya asked the governments to send the samples of COVID-19 positive cases to INSACOG Genome Sequencing labs. He has also urged people to wear masks in crowded places and practice Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, Telangana has reported six COVID-19 infections in the state on Wednesday. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state are 34.

Also Read: Emergence of Omicron Sub-variant BF.7 in India: 5 Major Updates