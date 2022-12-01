Telangana Government Sanctions 3897 Posts in 9 Medical Colleges

Dec 01, 2022, 14:30 IST
- Sakshi Post

Telangana government on Thursday accorded sanction for creation of 3897 posts in various categories in 9 medical colleges and attached government general hospitals under Director Medical Education. 

Taking to twitter, Telangana health minister T Harish Rao stated, “Big Boost to #AarogyaTelangana, Under visionary leadership of #CMKCR garu to provide accessible Healthcare for all. TS Govt accorded sanction for creation of 3897 posts in various categories 9 Medical Colleges & attached Govt General Hospitals under Director Medical Education. 433 posts have been created per college in 9 new Medical Colleges and attached Government General Hospitals at Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komarambeem Asifabad, Janagoan and Nirmal,” He tweeted.

Also Read: Telangana Government to Fill 9,168 Group-4 Posts


Read More:

Tags: 
Telangana
Medical colleges
Advertisement
Back to Top