Telangana Government To Provide Free Power Supply To Salons, Laundry Shops

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday announced that the government will be providing quality power supply up to 250 units per month free of cost to hairdressing salons, laundry shops and dhobi ghats in all districts of the State.

Principal Secretary for Backward Classes Welfare Department on Sunday issued an order, giving relief to Nayee Brahmins (barbers) and Rajaka communities in the State, announcing free electricity supply effective April 1.

CM Sri KCR has decided to provide free electricity, up to 250 units per month, to barber shops, laundry shops and dobhi ghats in all parts of the State. This will come into effect retrospectively from April 1. Millions of Rajaka and Nayee Brahmin families will be benefited. pic.twitter.com/0aWyZx3EnD — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 5, 2021

The Chief Minister took the decision to provide free power supply after examining the representations submitted by Rajaka and Nayee Brahmin communities. This govt move will help hairdressers and washermen to use modern electric equipment in their profession which will reduce both physical labour as well as ease their financial burden.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that the Telangana government was implementing numerous schemes for the welfare and empowerment of the most vulnerable sections in the State. “Millions of Rajaka and Nayee Brahmin families in Telangana, who have been relying on caste-based occupations for livelihood for generations, will benefit from the decision,” he said.

Also Read: Etela Urges People To Follow Covid-19 Rules To Contain Virus