Aimed at preparing a digital data bank of the health ailments of the people, the Telangana government on Saturday launched the prestigious Telangana Health Profile project. This pilot project is a first in the country which is being implemented in Mulugu and Rajanna Sircilla district over the next 40 days. During this period, a digital health profile of every citizen above 18 years of age would be created and the state government is planning to cover over 4 lakh people in both districts.

While launching the pilot project in Mulugu district, Health Minister T Harish Rao said once the data collection is completed, the health department would be in a better position to provide better healthcare facilities by issuing digital health cards. The health officials studied a similar health project implemented in Estonia, a European country.

తెలంగాణ ఆరోగ్యరంగ ముఖచిత్రాన్ని మార్చేందుకు, ఆరోగ్యతెలంగాణ కల సాకారం చేసేందుకు సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ ఆలోచనతో రూపొందించిన తెలంగాణ హెల్త్ ప్రొఫైల్ పైలట్ ప్రాజెక్టును ములుగు జిల్లా కలెక్టరెట్ లో ప్రారంభించిన మంత్రి శ్రీ హరీష్ రావు గారు.. ఈసందర్భంగా ఇ-హెల్త్ కార్డులను పలువురికి అందజేశారు pic.twitter.com/ZxOq2xS512 — Office of Minister for Health, Telangana (@TelanganaHealth) March 5, 2022

Under the first phase of the pilot in Mulugu district, the health department has constituted 30 teams of field-level health functionaries who would go door-to-door to gather health-related details for all the citizens and compile the data. The health functionaries team will include two ASHA workers and one ANM under each Primary Health Centre, while one medical officer will supervise two such teams. The health team will collect details like blood pressure, sugar, urine and other blood tests. If the team requires additional information about a specific individual, he/she will be taken to the PHC or Telangana Diagnostic Centre concerned for further profiling.

As per the health minister, a mobile health app would be created for collecting the health details of citizens. The field-level health team would create the health ID of every citizen and upload the relevant data, which will help in providing immediate healthcare to individuals in case of any accident and health emergency. The teams have already been trained in the collection of health details or citizens and software applications for uploading the data online to the e-Health profile project. Officials assert the data can be useful in identifying district-specific seasonal and other ailments and taking appropriate steps to deal with them.