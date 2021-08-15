Telangana Government To Kickstart Dalit Bandhu Scheme In Huzurabad

The Telangana Government is all set for the launch of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency on August 16. A total of 2,000 eligible Dalit families will be receiving financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh in their bank accounts.

It is reported that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will personally distribute the cheques to a few selected beneficiaries during the launch of the scheme on Monday. The government officials are making arrangements to constantly monitor every beneficiary along with their progress in optimum utilization of Dalit Bandhu funds.

While the Huzurabad constituency has 20,929 Dalit families with a population of around 70,000, the scheme will be implemented in a saturation mode. The State Government has already released Rs 500 crore, which will benefit 5,000 families in the first tranche. Of this, 200 eligible beneficiaries will get financial assistance on Monday itself.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is personally monitoring the scheme's implementation in Vasalamarri, his adopted village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The government has already released Rs 7.6 crore for the benefit of 76 Dalit families in Vasalamarri.

The authorities are also collecting feedback from the beneficiaries on the implementation of Dalit Bandhu in Vasalamarri. This includes guidelines designed for the selection of beneficiaries, difficulties in their selection, livelihood options suggested by the government or their choice of occupations or businesses they would like to take up under the scheme, and any other suggestions or objections for its effective implementation.

Based on the feedback, the officials are planning to implement some suggestions made by the beneficiaries. The information will be used in the implementation of the scheme in all the constituencies across the State.