Telangana Government Holidays List 2023, Check Here

Nov 17, 2022, 11:02 IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released the list of holidays for the calendar year 2023. Accordingly, there are seven long weekends on the list, as the holidays spill over four Sundays, five Saturdays, five Mondays and two Fridays. As per the official statement, all offices under the State government shall remain closed on all Sundays and Second Saturdays in all the months during the year 2023. In addition to the general holidays, state government employees may avail themselves of optional holidays not exceeding five during the year 2023 on the festivals or occasions specified at their option and irrespective of the religion to which the festival pertains. 

General Holidays 

01-01-2023, Sunday, New Year 

14-01-2023, Saturday, Bhogi 

15-01-2023, Sunday, Sankranthi

26-01-2023,Thursday, Republic Day

18-02-2023, Saturday, Maha Shivaratri 

07-03-2023, Tuesday, Holi 

22-02-2023, Wednesday Ugadi 

30,03,2023, Thursday, Srirama Navami

05-04-2023, Wednesday, Babu Jagjeevan Rao jayanti 

07-04-2023, Friday, Good Friday

14-04-2023, Friday, Dr BR Ambedkar 

22-04-2023, Saturday, Ramzan 

23-04-2023, Sunday, Day after Ramzan 

29-06-2023, Thursday, Bakrid 

17-07-2023,  Monday, Bonalu 

29-07-2023, Saturday, Moharram

15-08-2023,  Tuesday, Independence Day 

07-09-2023, Thursday, Krishnastami

18-09-2023, Monday, Vinayaka Chavithi 

28-09-2023, Thursday, Milad Un Nabi 

02-10-2023, Monday, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 

14-10-2023, Saturday, Bathukamma

24-10-2023, Tuesday, Dasara

25-10-2023, Wednesday, A day after Dasara

12-11-2023, Sunday, Diwali 

27-11-2023, Monday, Gurnananak Jayanthi

25-12-2023, Monday, Christmas 

26-12-2023,  Tuesday, Boxing Day 

