Telangana Government Holidays List 2023, Check Here

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released the list of holidays for the calendar year 2023. Accordingly, there are seven long weekends on the list, as the holidays spill over four Sundays, five Saturdays, five Mondays and two Fridays. As per the official statement, all offices under the State government shall remain closed on all Sundays and Second Saturdays in all the months during the year 2023. In addition to the general holidays, state government employees may avail themselves of optional holidays not exceeding five during the year 2023 on the festivals or occasions specified at their option and irrespective of the religion to which the festival pertains.

General Holidays

01-01-2023, Sunday, New Year

14-01-2023, Saturday, Bhogi

15-01-2023, Sunday, Sankranthi

26-01-2023,Thursday, Republic Day

18-02-2023, Saturday, Maha Shivaratri

07-03-2023, Tuesday, Holi

22-02-2023, Wednesday Ugadi

30,03,2023, Thursday, Srirama Navami

05-04-2023, Wednesday, Babu Jagjeevan Rao jayanti

07-04-2023, Friday, Good Friday

14-04-2023, Friday, Dr BR Ambedkar

22-04-2023, Saturday, Ramzan

23-04-2023, Sunday, Day after Ramzan

29-06-2023, Thursday, Bakrid

17-07-2023, Monday, Bonalu

29-07-2023, Saturday, Moharram

15-08-2023, Tuesday, Independence Day

07-09-2023, Thursday, Krishnastami

18-09-2023, Monday, Vinayaka Chavithi

28-09-2023, Thursday, Milad Un Nabi

02-10-2023, Monday, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

14-10-2023, Saturday, Bathukamma

24-10-2023, Tuesday, Dasara

25-10-2023, Wednesday, A day after Dasara

12-11-2023, Sunday, Diwali

27-11-2023, Monday, Gurnananak Jayanthi

25-12-2023, Monday, Christmas

26-12-2023, Tuesday, Boxing Day

