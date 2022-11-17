Telangana Government Holidays List 2023, Check Here
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released the list of holidays for the calendar year 2023. Accordingly, there are seven long weekends on the list, as the holidays spill over four Sundays, five Saturdays, five Mondays and two Fridays. As per the official statement, all offices under the State government shall remain closed on all Sundays and Second Saturdays in all the months during the year 2023. In addition to the general holidays, state government employees may avail themselves of optional holidays not exceeding five during the year 2023 on the festivals or occasions specified at their option and irrespective of the religion to which the festival pertains.
General Holidays
01-01-2023, Sunday, New Year
14-01-2023, Saturday, Bhogi
15-01-2023, Sunday, Sankranthi
26-01-2023,Thursday, Republic Day
18-02-2023, Saturday, Maha Shivaratri
07-03-2023, Tuesday, Holi
22-02-2023, Wednesday Ugadi
30,03,2023, Thursday, Srirama Navami
05-04-2023, Wednesday, Babu Jagjeevan Rao jayanti
07-04-2023, Friday, Good Friday
14-04-2023, Friday, Dr BR Ambedkar
22-04-2023, Saturday, Ramzan
23-04-2023, Sunday, Day after Ramzan
29-06-2023, Thursday, Bakrid
17-07-2023, Monday, Bonalu
29-07-2023, Saturday, Moharram
15-08-2023, Tuesday, Independence Day
07-09-2023, Thursday, Krishnastami
18-09-2023, Monday, Vinayaka Chavithi
28-09-2023, Thursday, Milad Un Nabi
02-10-2023, Monday, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
14-10-2023, Saturday, Bathukamma
24-10-2023, Tuesday, Dasara
25-10-2023, Wednesday, A day after Dasara
12-11-2023, Sunday, Diwali
27-11-2023, Monday, Gurnananak Jayanthi
25-12-2023, Monday, Christmas
26-12-2023, Tuesday, Boxing Day
