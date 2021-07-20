Telangana Government Hikes Salary For Junior Panchayat Secretary: Check Revised Payscale

Telangana: There is good news for Telangana employees. It seems to be the season of hikes for Telangana government staff working across departments. It is known that through the PRC, the Telangana government increased the salaries of its staff. Now, another key decision has been made.

The Telangana government has increased the salary of junior panchayat secretaries from Rs 15000 to Rs 28719 per month. Their probation period has been extended from three to four years by the government. The pay hike will come into effect on July 1st.

Raghunandan Rao, the Secretary of the State Panchayati Raj, issued orders to that effect on Monday (July 19).

In 2019, the state government had filled 9,355 vacant junior panchayat secretaries’ positions in the state.