Telangana Government to Fill 9,168 Group-4 Posts

In a good news to unemployed in the state, the government gave nod to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to fill 9,168 Group-4 posts in various departments through direct recruitment.

A GO issued by Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao on Friday said: “The Telangana State Public Service Commission shall take necessary steps for direct recruitment to these vacant posts.”

Such a large number of Group-4 posts is being filled for the first time after the formation of a separate State.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted: “Big announcement! 9,168 Group-IV vacancies are filled by Direct Recruitment through TSPSC. #Telangana Govt under #CMKCR Garu, the leader who is serving & fulfilling the promises & wishes, accorded Permission for filling-up of such a huge number of posts. Best wishes to aspirants (sic).”

Meanwhile, the government issued another GO, according to permission to fill Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-2 posts through TSPSC.

