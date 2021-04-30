HYDERABAD: The Telangana Government on Friday extended the night curfew till May 8 and issued orders to this effect. As per the orders signed by Chief Secretary M Somesh Kumar the curfew which was to end today was extended for another 7 days till 5 PM on May 8th. The government on April 20 issued orders imposing night curfew from 9 am to 5 am in view of the surging numbers of Covid-19 cases across Telangana. The curfew which was originally to be till 5 am on May 1, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs order on March 23 laying down guidelines for effective control of Covid-19 providing for States to impose local restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

The same guidelines will continue as mentioned earlier. All offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc. have to close at 8 pm except hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with the supply of essential services.

As per the latest health bulletin, Telangana reported 7,646 fresh COPVId-19 cases taking the tally to over 4.35 lakh while the toll stood at 2,261 with 53 more deaths reported. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,441, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (631) and Rangareddy (484).

Despite the surge in cases and the High Court also questioning the Government's decision, it went ahead and conducted polls for the Warangal and Khammam Municipal elections today. This apart, the counting of votes for the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency will be held on May 2. The Election Commission has already banned all kinds of victory processions after the poll results are declared on May 2. The commission has also put a cap on the number of persons assisting the candidates at the counting halls.

In view of the surge in Covid cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of counting and has directed, "No victory procession after the counting on 2.5.2021 shall be permissible and not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative will receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned,'' it said in its order released on April 27th.

