Telangana Government to Distribute 33 lakh ‘Adolescent Health Kits’ to Girls

To improve the hygiene and healthcare of girl students across the State. The Telangana government is making arrangements for distribution of adolescent health kits, including sanitary health and hygienic kits in government schools and colleges free of cost. The Department of Health is making arrangements for the purchase and distribution of Adolescent Health Kits at a cost of Rs 69.52 crore. This will benefit about 11 lakh female students studying from Class 8 to 12 in all government schools and junior colleges. Poor menstrual hygiene leads to school absenteeism and reproductive tract infections.

Lack of menstrual hygiene and self-care leads to urinary tract Infections, scabies, vaginal infections and abdominal pain. To address this issue, for this academic year, which has six months, 11 lakh kits will be purchased. The kit includes six sanitary napkin packs, a water bottle and a bag. A total of 22 lakh kits will be procured for the financial year 2023-24. The government has announced in this year's budget that this programme will be implemented. According to the National Family Health Survey-5, about 32 per cent of young women between the ages of 15-24 use cloth as a napkin. This causes uterine and urinary tract infections. Keeping this in mind, the government has decided to distribute health and hygienic kits.

