Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that unemployment has become a challenge for all governments and the employment generation is only possible when opportunities are available.

KTR inaugurated the Business Facilitation Centre and Model Career Centre of Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) at Saifabad in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the state minister said that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was committed to the development of Dalits. Elaborating on the pro-Dalit initivatives taken by the TRS government, KTR said the state government has taken up several initiatives including Dalit Bandhu, T-PRIDE (Telangana State Programme for Rapid Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs Incentive Scheme), CM's ST Entrepreneurship and Innovation Scheme (CMSTEI) for the development of Dalit community.

Minister @KTRTRS inaugurated the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (@DICCIorg) Business Facilitation Centre & Model Career Centre in Hyd. IT Dept Prl Secy @jayesh_ranjan, DICCI Founder Chairman Dr. Milind Kamble, National President Narra RaviKumar graced the occasion pic.twitter.com/Vccgx8Dk7W — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) July 20, 2022

KTR said the state government has Dalit Bandhu scheme for economic empowerment of dalits and not to reap political benfits out of it. He asked the Dalit community to utilise these schemes for their development.

Earlier, in her welcome address, DICCI- Hyderabad Chapter president Ms Aruna said the Business Facilitation Centre would provide a one stop solution for entrepreneur needs. It also provides assistance to file GST, IT returns and among others related to entrepreneurs.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Student Groups Try to Gherao Telangana Education Minister’s Office

