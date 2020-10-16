At least 50 people have died in Telangana due to torrential rains in the past 48 hours. The state is likely to recieve receive moderate to heavy rains for the next two days. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who reviewed the situation on Thursday, said that the state has suffered a loss of around Rs 5,000 crore due to heavy rains. Telangana CM has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for relief and rehabilitation works, an official statement said. Record rains lashed Hyderabad and very heavy to heavy rainfall was recorded in all the districts in the last two days. Telangana government announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the flood.

The Prime Minister Modi said, “Spoke to @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu and AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains.”

The meteorological department also forecast moderate rains with thunder and lightning at several places across the state for another two days from the 17th of this month.

“Since the deep depression was centered over Hyderabad, it led to torrential rains. But it was unprecedented as our observatory has never witnessed such a high amount of rainfall in October,” said Naga Ratna, in-charge director, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).