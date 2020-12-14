The Telangana government is going to issue notifications for the replacement of more than 50,000 posts in the coming two months. On Sunday, CM KCR directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to collect the details of vacancies and issue notifications for job vacancies. The state government has not issued any notifications for the replacement of jobs after 2018. Those who have been preparing for the exams might have been happy with this news.

According to the reports, there are more than 15,000 vacancies in schools in the state. In the year 2017, a total of 8,972 teacher posts have been filled and now the state government is planning to fill another 15,000 posts. In 2018, a total of 15,661 Vidya Volunteers have worked in schools with less number of teachers and more students.

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali said the state government will recruit 20,000 more people in the state police force to fill the vacancies. He also said that KCR's government is giving much importance to law and order.

It is said that 12,000 posts are vacant in the health department and 4,000 in the revenue department. The government had earlier announced that there were 1,10,012 posts vacant in the state. Out of this, 83,048 posts have been cleared by the Finance Ministry.

Various agencies have issued notifications for the replacement of 52,724 posts. TSPSC has issued notifications for the replacement of 36,758 posts. In a recent report submitted to the TSPSC governor, it is said that 35,724 posts have been filled.

In the year 2018, the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued notification for the recruitment of 18,428 posts (16,925 constable posts and 1,503 sub-inspector posts). The results of the written test have been announced by September 2019. The training for Civil and Armed Reserve (AR) constables, along with sub-inspectors, started in January this year. Due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, the training of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) has been delayed. In the first week of October, a total of 9,213 civil and AR constables have completed their training and joined the service. Recently, 1,162 sub-inspectors have completed the training.

According to the latest reports, there are 3,673 vacancies in the agriculture department, 1,842 in Animal Husbandry, 2,881 in BC welfare and 3,602 in the forest department.