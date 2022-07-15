Telangana: Godavari River in Spate in Bhadrachalam

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday instructed authorities to deploy additional NDRF personnel, rescue teams and choppers to carry out rescue operations at inundated areas in Bhadrachalam.

KCR has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make a helicopter available following a request by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay, who is supervising the relief operations at the field level in Bhadrachalam where river Godavari is in spate. He further instructed the officials to make more life jackets available to save the flood victims, an official release issued by the CMO said.

"There was an unexpected excess rainfall at Dummugudem, Tupakula Gudem, Pranahita which resulted in heavy flow of water to Bhadrachalam. Though water started receding at upper areas, it will take another 15 hours to show the impact in Bhadrachalam," an official from the irrigation department said.

Meanwhile, the officials closed the bridge across the river at Bhadrachalam for all vehicular movement and human movement to any untoward situation.

Officials shifted as many as 8,984 persons of 2,619 families from 59 villages of nine mandals to 46 shelters in the district. Road transportation has been cut off to Dummugudem, Cherla, Kunavaram, Chintur, Rajahmundry, Chhattisgarh and Odisha from Bhadrachalam as in many places floodwater is overflowing on the National and State highways.

Also Read: Telangana To Implement Necessary Measures For Effective Management Of Monkeypox