Telangana: Godavari Express Derails Near Bibinagar; No Casualties

Feb 15, 2023, 07:57 IST
Sakshi Post

Passengers had a close shave after Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Godavari Express (12727) near Bibinagar on Wednesday. No injury or casualties have been reported due to this incident, said the South Central Railway sources.  

Six coaches–S1 to S4, GS, LSR got derailed. Passengers are being cleared by the same train by detaching the derailed coaches, said the SCR officials. 

