Telangana: Godavari Express Derails Near Bibinagar; No Casualties

Passengers had a close shave after Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Godavari Express (12727) near Bibinagar on Wednesday. No injury or casualties have been reported due to this incident, said the South Central Railway sources.

Six coaches–S1 to S4, GS, LSR got derailed. Passengers are being cleared by the same train by detaching the derailed coaches, said the SCR officials.

Train No.12727 (Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad) Godavari Express got derailed btw Bibinagar - Ghatkesar. *6 coaches derailed:*

S1 to S4, GS, SLR *No casualties/Injuries* Passengers are being cleared by the same train by detaching the derailed coaches. Helpline No:

040 27786666 pic.twitter.com/YuBIln1BgK — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) February 15, 2023

Also Read: Supreme Court Sets Up Single-member Committee to Oversee HCA Polls