Telangana GO No. 118 Released for Land Regularisation in 6 Assembly Constituencies 

Hyderabad: Telangana's Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao has announced that the Government has issued GO No.118 for regularisation of lands up to 1000 Square Yards in LB Nagar and five other Assembly Constituencies. The decision will give relief to thousands of families who have been distressed for nearly 15 years.

Speaking at the 'Mana Nagaram' meeting held in Saroornagar Stadium, LB Nagar on Wednesday, KTR said that names of the colonies which are missing from the list will be included in the G.O.

When KTR was reading out finer details of the order, residents and representatives of the 44 colonies in the six Assembly Constituencies cheered in joy. He said that a nominal amount of Rs 250 per square yard will be charged for regularisation.

People have been representing issues with their land regularisation since the year 2007. The issue came in the way of doing business there, sending children abroad for academics, and other crucial milestones in life, KTR said. They drew the attention of multiple Chief Ministers towards it. The Minister recalled that a meeting over this was held at LB Nagar Zonal Office in 2018.

D Sudheer Reddy, LB. Nagar MLA, and other public representatives thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and KTR for holding multiple meetings over the issue and resolving it.

KTR read out the works taken up in the LB Nagar constituency in the past few years including Rs 1,200 crores spent on flyovers and underpasses, Rs 113 crores allocated for Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP). He has assured to address other issues faced by people in the constituency.

P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Education Minister, CH Malla Reddy, Labour Minister, Md Mahmood Ali, Home Minister, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, GHMC Mayor, Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, GHMC Deputy Mayor, Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, DS Lokesh Kumar, GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore, Managing Director, HMWSSB, and others were present at the meeting.