HYDERABAD: In what would be seen as heartening news for Tollywood and Telugu television fraternity, the Telangana government on Monday accorded conditional permission to resume film and TV shootings. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao signed on a file pertaining to this on Monday. With this, all film and television shootings that were suspended for well over 80 days due to the prolonged nationwide lockdown will be back in business, but with limited workforce, from Tuesday. However, the state government has refused to allow screening of films in cinema theatres at least until the end of June.

The state government in its order permitting the film shootings made it clear that shooting activities can be resumed with limited workforce and by fully adhering to the Central and State governments guidelines and precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic. The news brings great relief for the entire film and television fraternity whose activities came to a grinding halt since the time the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24th. The Telangana government’s decision to give limited permission for film shootings will also mean there will be livelihood for many among the 25,000 workers associated with the film industry in various crafts.

With this, the efforts of the Tollywood prominent personalities led by Megastar Chiranjeevi have come to a positive conclusion. Chiranjeevi and his team have had several rounds of deliberations with the state government and even met CM KCR recently, seeking permission for resumption of film shootings.

The state government’s decision is evoking positive reactions from the Tollywood fraternity.

Below are the highlights of the Telangana government’s guidelines for resumption of film shootings: