Telangana: Girl Jumps Into Nagarjuna Sagar Canal With Lover In Suicide Bid, Saved

A young girl and boy tried to commit suicide by jumping into the left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project at Haliya. The incident took place at around 9 am on Monday.

Police who have received information through locals rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. According to the police, Balakrishna (23) got washed away into the swirling waters whereas the girl was saved.

Both of them have been identified as natives of PA Pally Mandal. The lovers have decided to end their life as their parents opposed their love. A case has been registered and search operations are underway to find out the dead body of Balakrishna.

