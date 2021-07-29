Telangana Gets Rs 799 Crore For AIIMS Bibinagar

The centre has released Rs 799 crore for the construction works of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Bibinagar, located on the city outskirts. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an announcement inviting tenders online on the 23rd of this month. These tenders are invited in an EPC manner. The construction of new buildings is going to take place with a tune of Rs.776.13 crore. According to the master plan that has been approved by the centre, all the constructions should be completed within 24 months. Another Rs 23.50 crore has been allocated for operation and maintenance.

The works have been divided into A and B sections and the bid document will be made available online from the 23rd of this month. Any doubts related to tenders can be known through email or website till August 4. The last date for bidding is 3 pm on August 25 and the bids will be opened on August 26 at 3 pm. Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy expressed happiness over the centre for allocating funds for AIIMS.

Yadadri district BJP President PV Shyam Sundar Rao said that funds to the AIIMS have been allocated only with the intervention of Union Minister Kisan Reddy. During a recent visit to Bibinagar AIIMS, Kishan Reddy revealed that master plan tenders will be issued soon.