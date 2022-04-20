Telangana To Get World's Largest Electric 3-Wheeler Factory

Good news for the people of Telangana. The state is going to get the world’s largest electric three-wheeler factory. Biliti Electric Inc, a California-based company announced that it is going to set up a factory with a capacity to produce 2,40,000 E.V.s annually.

Headed by Rahul Gayam, a Hyderabad-origin entrepreneur, Biliti Electric’s Telangana factory aims to become the world’s largest electric three-wheeler factory. The California-based company currently manufactures its electric three-wheelers through an exclusive manufacturing partnership with the Hyderabad-based Gayam Motor Works (GMW).

Rahul Gayam, Biliti Electric’s CEO: "We are proud to manufacture our exciting E.V. lineup in Telangana State. The Taskman has already made more than 12 million deliveries worldwide with many more to come. Our batteries and drivetrain are compact and modular in design, allowing them to have wider applications in auto, marine, warehousing, and backup power sectors."

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao said, "When we launched the EV policy two years ago, it was with the mission to make Telangana a preferred destination for setting up electric vehicle manufacturing. We are now seeing that becoming true with companies like Biliti establishing the world’s largest three-wheeler factory here."

A few days ago, California-based company Fisker announced its second headquarters in Hyderabad and now this is the largest investment in EV manufacturing.

The factory will be built in two phases over an area of 200 acres. A total of 18,000 vehicles will be produced annually after Phase I works of the Biliti Electric plant and it will be operational in early 2023. The larger facility spread across 200 acres will be operational in 2024. After Phase 2 of the Bilitic Electric, the plant will have a capacity to produce 240,000 E.V. units a year and will be operational by 2024.

Also Read: ​Telangana Governor Tamilisai's Sensational Comments on CM KCR