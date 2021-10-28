Telangana To get New Political Outfit

In Telangana, there are many political parties and now the state is going to have one more political party. According to the reports, Dr. Punjala Vinay, the son of former Union Minister P Sivasankar is going to float a new political party in December 2021.

Vinay said that he had decided to form a new political party in Telangana. He further stated that the main aim behind coming up with the new political party is to serve the people of the state and do justice to the people of Telangana. In a meeting with his supporters, he made this announcement and further asserted that he had entered politics with the encouragement of his friend Dr. Mitra.

He spoke on how the leaders have changed the fate of the voters and said that today's voters were not in a position to recognize the symbols of their choice. He said that voters should identify the election symbols of their choice before exercising their votes. Vinay stressed the point that the governments are not willing to spend enough funds for the development of the education sector.