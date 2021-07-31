Telangana to Get Four New Government Degree Colleges

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has approved the establishment of four government degree colleges in the former Rangareddy district, said Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Vikarabad, Pargi, Maheshwaram, and Uppal will each get a government degree college, with classes starting in the academic year 2021-22, she said.

The institutions were approved in response to pleas from the local MLAs. She added that they will fulfill the dreams of many children and parents in the area.

The Education Minister expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for approving the establishment of government degree colleges in the former Rangareddy district.

Also Read: TRS Wants Ambedkar Face On Currency Notes