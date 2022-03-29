Ramagundam Police Offer Free Training For Telangana Police Job Aspirants

Good News for those who want to prepare for Sub-Inspector and constable jobs. Ramagundam police commissionerate officials have announced that they are going to provide free training for police job aspirants.

Ramagundam Police in association with Singareni Collieries Companies Limited (SCCL) has decided to give free coaching to the unemployed youth.

Commissioner of Police, S Chandrashekhar Reddy, in a statement, asked the candidates who are preparing for the exam to submit their full details at their nearby police stations. CP informed that they will announce the details of the training and the place of coaching very soon. He advised the students to utilize the opportunity.

Also Read:​ Bansilalpet Stepwell Lauded by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat Programme