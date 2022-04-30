Telangana: Free Residential Coaching For SCs Aspiring SI, Police Constable Jobs

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) issued notifications for recruitment to 17,291 posts including SI and Police Constables in departments of Police, Special Protection Force, Disaster Response & Fire Services, and Prisons & Correctional Services, Transport, and Prohibition & Excise. The Scheduled Castes Development department has decided to provide free residential coaching to 3,300 eligible youth from the SC community. The coaching will be for two months and it includes classroom teaching and physical events training. Separate coaching will be given to the candidates who cleared the preliminary recruitment examination.

The candidates who are applying for the exam should fulfill the physical measurements prescribed by the Police Recruitment Board. The age limit for the SI is 30 years and 27 years for Police Constable posts.

The educational qualification for the SI is graduation in any discipline and for the Police Constable jobs, it is intermediate. The annual income of the guardian of the candidate should not be more than Rs 3 lakh for all categories and should not be government employed.

The candidates will be selected based on the merit secured in the qualification examination. For the coaching in SI, merit in degree will be taken as the criteria whereas it’s intermediate for the Police Constable posts.

The candidates who are interested can apply on the site - https://studycircle.cgg.gov.in/.

Also Read: ​Pay Telugu Academy Pending Arrears: Supreme Court To Telangana