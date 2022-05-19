Telangana: Free Police Coaching In 20 Designated Govt Junior Colleges

Good news for the students who have completed their class 12 and planning to write the police constable examination. Free coaching will be given to the students in police training centres in 20 designated government junior colleges.

The Commissionerate of Intermediate Education is planning to give coaching to those who are preparing for police constable jobs. The Commissionerate of Intermediate Education (CIE) has instructed the district intermediate education officers and nodal officers to make necessary arrangements. 50 boys and 50 girls are selected based on height, weight and age besides eligibility requirements laid down for police job recruitment. The registration process will start after the end of Inter exams.

There are 5,644 vacancies for constables in the departments of Police, Telangana State Special Police, Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services, and Prisons & Correctional Services. A minimum intermediate pass is required for the constable post. Students will be given training in running, long jump, high jump, and shot-put and also coached for written examination as a part of police constables recruitment.

Also Read: ​Telangana Inter Exam Results 2022 Date Confirmed