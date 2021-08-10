Telangana: Free Pneumococcal Vaccine Drive In Hyderabad

DMHO Dr. Venkat said that a Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccination (PCV) drive will be launched in Hyderabad soon to reduce fatalities among children due to Pneumonia. He said that Pneumonia is an acute respiratory infection and the symptoms of it are vomiting or diarrhea, fever, cough that produces mucus, etc. He said that the vaccination drive will boost children's immunity and the state government is going to supply these vaccines free of cost.

The market cost of this vaccine is more than Rs. 3,000 per dose. The PCV acts against pneumonia-causing bacteria. Dr Venkat further added that they are soon going to complete the training of the ANMs, Anganwadi, and other health care workers on how to administer the vaccine to infants.

All newborns under the age of 24 months should receive four doses of the vaccine, the first of which should be given at the age of two months. The next two doses should be given at 4 and 6 months, respectively, with a final booster at 12 to 15 months. The number of doses and duration between doses will depend on the age of the child.