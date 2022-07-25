Telangana: Free Online Coaching For Group I Candidates From Aug 5

Good news for the candidates who have been preparing for the Group-I recruitment examination which is being conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission. The Group-I aspirants can receive free online coaching extended by the Telangana State BC Study Circles. The coaching classes will be conducted for three months and will start on August 5.

Candidates who secured first class marks in the degree, intermediate or equivalent and SSC exams are eligible to apply. Preference will be given to the candidates with higher qualifications i.e., 50 percent for degree, 20 percent for intermediate, and 20 percent for SSC marks.

The maximum annual family income of the candidate should be less than Rs.5 lakh. The candidate who is pursuing any course in college or working in any post in any cadre is not eligible for the coaching. The candidates who have taken free coaching previously in any one of the 12 Telangana state BC Study Circles can't apply.

The selection of candidates is based on the marks obtained in the degree examination, reservation, and availability of seats. The registration process has already started and the last date to apply is July 30. The final list of selected candidates will be out on August 3.

For more details, candidates can visit the website: http://tsbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in and can also contact the number 040-24071178.

TSPSC Group-I preliminary examination is going to be held on October 16. A total of 3,80,202 candidates have applied for Group-I recruitment. The TSPSC had notified 503 Group-I posts including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, and 40 Assistant Audit Officers.