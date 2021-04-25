Telangana: Free COVID-19 Vaccine For All, Says KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday declared that everyone in the state, regardless of age, would be given the Covid-19 vaccine for free. The state government will have to pay about Rs 2,500 crore for this. He said that the lives of people are more important than the amount that the government is spending on the vaccine.

A release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated that, "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to administer vaccinations to the entire population in the state irrespective of age limit. He said that in Telangana, in addition to the state’s own population, including those who came from different states and working in different sectors, there are about four crore people, and among them, 35 lakh have already been vaccinated. The rest would be vaccinated free of cost."

The CM further said that Bharath Biotech is producing the vaccine and many other institutions including Reddy Labs are coming forward to produce vaccines. So, there may not be any dearth of vaccination.

It is said that CM KCR is planning to hold a high-level review meeting with the higher officials after he completely recovers from COVID-19.

KCR said that he would personally monitor the vaccination programme. The state government is also sketching out the plans to ensure that there will not be any shortage of Remdesivir as well as other medicines required for coronavirus. He further added that the government will take all the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and said that there is no need to panic.