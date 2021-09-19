Telangana: Free Coaching For SI Police Constable

Free coaching and training will be given for those who are preparing for SI and Police Constable posts. The BC Welfare Department in a statement on Saturday said that "The BC Study Circle is offering free training for those who are preparing for sub-inspector and police constable posts." Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the training is going to be conducted both online as well as offline.

BC Study Circle Director Balachari stated that the training is going to start from the 22nd of September. Free coaching will be given in 11 BC study circles across the state. The training will be for 60 days and coaching will be given in subjects - General Studies, Arithmetic, Reasoning, English, etc. He said that a total of 15,622 people had applied across the state and they would be divided into batches and given coaching. In addition, students can attend online classes through the YouTube channel.

A few days ago, the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has invited applications for the various posts of Assistant Public Prosecutors (APP) in the Telangana State Prosecution Department. This recruitment drive is to fill up 151 vacancies of APP in the department.