HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, four people of a family including a 10-year-old child were found dead in mysterious circumstances, inside their house at Wanaparthy district on Friday, August 14.

According to reports, the deceased were identified as Aziram Bi (63), her daughter Asma Begum (35), son-in-law Khaza Pasha (42), granddaughter Haseena (10). They hailed from Nagapur village of Revali mandal in Wanaparthy district of Telangana.

Police found the dead body of Aziram's body inside the kitchen, and her daughter's body was found lying in the dining area. The bodies of Pasha and Haseena were found near a pit in their house's backyard.

As none of the family members had come out of the house in the morning, the neighbors raised suspicion and went inside their home and were shocked to see the dead bodies lying in the house. They informed the police, who rushed to the spot.

While inspecting the house, police found lemon, coconut and incense sticks near the body of Pasha. Police said that a pit was also dug in the premises of the house. Police shifted the dead bodies to a hospital for post-mortem.

Police said that they have registered a case and were investigating if the deaths were related to witchcraft.

Further details are awaited.