Telangana: Four of Family Electrocuted in Kamareddy 

Kamareddy: In an unfortunate incident, four of a family including two children died of electrocution at Beedi Workers Colony in Kamareddy on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the two children were playing near their house and accidentally came in contact with the live wire.The parents rushed to the rescue of their children and in the process all the four family members died of electrocution.

The deceased were identified as Hymad (35), Parveen (30) and their children Adnan (4) and Mahim (6). After receiving information from the locals, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Kamareddy area hospital for post-mortem and registered a case.

