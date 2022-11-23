Telangana Forest Officials Seek Weapons, Issue Ultimatum To State Government

In the wake of killing of Forest Range Officer (FRO) CH Srinivas Rao in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana forest officials in the state issued an ultimatum to the state government demanding that they be provided with weapons just like how Police officials are given, to protect themselves from encroachers while performing their duties.

Forest officials said they would boycott their duties if there was no response from the government in written form pertaining to their demands.

The officer was brutally attacked near a plantation area of the forest in Chandrugonda mandal when he, along with another forest official went there to stop damages being caused to the plantation by some tribals.

The FRO, who suffered severe bleeding injuries in the attack was taken to a hospital in Chandrugonda and from there he was shifted to a private hospital in Khammam in a critical condition where he succumbed, officials said.

